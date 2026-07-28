Cocaine and ecstasy: Four Israelis arrested at alleged drug party off Greek coast

The Greek coast guard raided a private catamaran off the coast of the island of Lefkada last week and arrested four Israelis on suspicion of taking part in a drug party on the boat. The four Israelis include businesspeople, among them one connected to a cafe chain in Israel. Four additional suspects were also arrested alongside them, citizens of Italy, Latvia, Turkey and Spain.

The Greek coast guard raided a private catamaran off the coast of the island of Lefkada last week and arrested four Israelis on suspicion of taking part in a drug party on the boat. The four Israelis include businesspeople, among them one connected to a cafe chain in Israel. Four additional suspects were also arrested alongside them, citizens of Italy, Latvia, Turkey and Spain.

The Greek coast guard raided a private catamaran off the coast of the island of Lefkada last week and arrested four Israelis on suspicion of taking part in a drug party on the boat. The four Israelis include businesspeople, among them one connected to a cafe chain in Israel. Four additional suspects were also arrested alongside them, citizens of Italy, Latvia, Turkey and Spain.

The affair was reported several days ago in the Greek media, where the names of the eight detainees have not yet been disclosed. According to the Greek authorities, four of the suspects are Israeli citizens who do not also hold Greek citizenship.

The affair was reported several days ago in the Greek media, where the names of the eight detainees have not yet been disclosed. According to the Greek authorities, four of the suspects are Israeli citizens who do not also hold Greek citizenship.

The affair was reported several days ago in the Greek media, where the names of the eight detainees have not yet been disclosed. According to the Greek authorities, four of the suspects are Israeli citizens who do not also hold Greek citizenship.