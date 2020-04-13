IDF recommends categorical release of communities to allow citizens to work

The IDF's Home Front Command recommended Monday that localities be identified according to several parameters such as morbidity, population behavior and the level of functioning of the local authority, in order to decide whether the residents can be released to work.
"We support the differential approach between the local authorities, so that some of them can slowly return to routine, to work," said Home Front Command Commander, Major General Tamir Yeda.
The unit recommends that the cities be divided into three categories - red, yellow and green.