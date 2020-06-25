Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of Egyptian editor

A leading media watchdog group condemned on Thursday the arrest this week of the editor of one of Egypt's few remaining independent news outlets, and urged authorities to immediately release her and drop all charges.
Nora Younis, editor of the al-Manassa news website, was arrested Wednesday after security forces raided her office in Cairo. She faces charges of managing a news website without an operating license, al-Manassa said.
After spending the night in police custody, Younis was expected to appear before prosecutors on Thursday, the outlet also reported.