Knesset member filmed smashing terror memorial in Palestinian village under army guard

Religious Zionism lawmaker Zvi Sukkot was filmed Tuesday taking part in the destruction of a monument in the Palestinian village of Madama, near Nablus in the West Bank, while he and those accompanying him were protected by IDF and Border Police forces.

Footage from the scene showed Sukkot participating in the removal of the monument, which he said commemorated terrorists.

Religious Zionism lawmaker Zvi Sukkot filmed taking part in the destruction of a monument in the Palestinian village of Madama

Sukkot said he had previously demanded that the military remove memorials in the villages of Madama and Burin that, in his words, glorified people responsible for attacks against Israelis.

“A few days ago, I demanded that the army act to remove the monuments commemorating terrorists in the murderous villages of Madama and Burin, but unfortunately they remained in place,” Sukkot said. “So I came myself and acted to remove them.”

He said his message was that Israel should not allow people who attacked Jews and IDF soldiers to be presented as heroes.

Settlers and MK Zvi Sukkot vandalize a memorial to Palestinian “martyrs” in the village of Madama, south of Nablus

“My message today is simple and clear: We will not accept a situation in which those who harmed Jews and IDF soldiers are commemorated as heroes and presented to the next generation as figures to admire,” he said.

Sukkot argued that Israel’s fight against terrorism should include efforts to prevent what he described as the glorification of attackers in Palestinian public spaces and education.

“Alongside the fight against terrorism itself, we must prevent the attempt to legitimize it in people’s minds and to raise children in these villages, the next generation of Arabs in Judea and Samaria, on a legacy according to which murdering Jews is an act of heroism,” he said, using the Israeli term for the West Bank.