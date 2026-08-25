Knesset member filmed smashing terror memorial in Palestinian village under army guard

Religious Zionism lawmaker Zvi Sukkot said he had asked the military to remove memorials glorifying terrorists in Palestinian villages near Nablus, but acted himself after they remained in place

Moran Azulay
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
West Bank
Settlers
Palestinians
Religious Zionism lawmaker Zvi Sukkot was filmed Tuesday taking part in the destruction of a monument in the Palestinian village of Madama, near Nablus in the West Bank, while he and those accompanying him were protected by IDF and Border Police forces.
Footage from the scene showed Sukkot participating in the removal of the monument, which he said commemorated terrorists.
Religious Zionism lawmaker Zvi Sukkot filmed taking part in the destruction of a monument in the Palestinian village of Madama
Sukkot said he had previously demanded that the military remove memorials in the villages of Madama and Burin that, in his words, glorified people responsible for attacks against Israelis.
“A few days ago, I demanded that the army act to remove the monuments commemorating terrorists in the murderous villages of Madama and Burin, but unfortunately they remained in place,” Sukkot said. “So I came myself and acted to remove them.”
He said his message was that Israel should not allow people who attacked Jews and IDF soldiers to be presented as heroes.
מתנחלים יחד עם ח"כ צבי סוכות משחיתים אנדרטה לזכר השהידים בכפר מאדמה בדרום לשכםמתנחלים יחד עם ח"כ צבי סוכות משחיתים אנדרטה לזכר השהידים בכפר מאדמה בדרום לשכם
Settlers and MK Zvi Sukkot vandalize a memorial to Palestinian “martyrs” in the village of Madama, south of Nablus
“My message today is simple and clear: We will not accept a situation in which those who harmed Jews and IDF soldiers are commemorated as heroes and presented to the next generation as figures to admire,” he said.
Sukkot argued that Israel’s fight against terrorism should include efforts to prevent what he described as the glorification of attackers in Palestinian public spaces and education.
“Alongside the fight against terrorism itself, we must prevent the attempt to legitimize it in people’s minds and to raise children in these villages, the next generation of Arabs in Judea and Samaria, on a legacy according to which murdering Jews is an act of heroism,” he said, using the Israeli term for the West Bank.
“Many Jews have paid with their lives because of terrorists who came from these villages,” Sukkot added. “We will not allow murderers of Jews to be turned into heroes, and we will not allow the commemoration of terrorism to become part of our public space.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""