UN to vote on Norwegian proposal targeting Israel over UNRWA ban

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote Thursday on a Norwegian-backed initiative seeking an International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion on Israel’s legislation banning the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
The law, passed after allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attacks, has drawn accusations from Norway of violating the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.
Additionally, Norway accuses Israel of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and preventing other nations from providing assistance in what it describes as "occupied territories."
If approved, the ICJ will examine Israel’s obligations as an occupying power and UN member, including ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and respecting the immunity of UN bodies like UNRWA. Oslo’s proposal asserts that Israel has no legal authority to interfere with their operations.
Norwegian officials hope the ICC will recommend sanctions against Israel if it continues to obstruct UNRWA and other UN agencies.
The measure is likely to pass, given the UN's frequent majority against Israel, though Israeli diplomats are lobbying to minimize support. The vote underscores rising tensions between Israel and Norway, which previously recognized Palestine as a state, prompting Israel to expel Norwegian diplomats handling Palestinian affairs.
The move comes as Israel grapples with the fallout from International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.