Israel slams Norway’s 'smear campaign' amid US criticism

The Foreign Ministry issued an extraordinarily blunt statement on Saturday criticizing Norway's government for its perceived negative role in the Middle East, clarifying the reasoning behind recent steps taken by Jerusalem against Oslo.

The statement, shared with Ynet, responded to what Israel described as Norway's "smear campaign" following the decision and the international criticism Israel faced as a result.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas; Foreign Minister Israel Katz

Katz on Thursday revoked the status of eight Norwegian diplomats stationed in the Norwegian embassy in Tel Aviv , who were responsible for relations with the Palestinian Authority.

This action was taken as a punitive measure against Norway's unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state and its submission of a legal opinion to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

In response, Norway warned that this "extreme measure" would affect its relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Norway has been lobbying behind the scenes for other countries to condemn Israel's decision and has been successful, prompting the unusual statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

"Israel operates according to interim agreements regarding representation with the Palestinian Authority," the ministry said. "Norway's government policy toward Israel, since the brutal attacks by Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the Houthis and others, is extreme, one-sided and anti-Israeli.

“The Norwegian government, which just last week chose to support the baseless legal proceedings against Israel in The Hague, recognized a Palestinian state and still, ten months after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, refuses to declare Hamas a terrorist organization, has lost Israel's trust and its special role since the Oslo Accords.

A Norwegian activist spits on the Israeli flag, then steps on it and then sets it on fire





"This extreme policy by Norway's government prevents it from continuing to engage in dialogue or activity with Israel regarding the Palestinian issue. One-sidedness is not the way to influence events in our region, and it is certainly not the way to promote the chance for genuine peace negotiations.

“Israel will continue to respect international law and its legal obligations, continue to defend itself, and work toward a future where all children can live in peace."

The ministry explained that the statement was released to make it clear to the world that Norway has crossed a line and cannot remain relevant with such a policy. "Everything done was in accordance with the interim agreements," ministry officials added.

Since Thursday, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has contacted foreign ministers worldwide, urging them to condemn Israel's actions. This led to condemnations from several Western countries, including the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Norway has an "important role in the Middle East."

"Norway has a long history of playing a productive role regarding engagement with the Israeli government in partnership with the Palestinian Authority. We do not believe actions that prevent them from playing that role are particularly helpful," he said.

As expected, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, a vocal critic of Israel throughout the conflict, also criticized the decision, issuing a statement that the move "contradicts the spirit of the Oslo Accords and disproportionately disrupts normal relations and cooperation with the Palestinian Authority."

Upon my instructions, the Head of the EU Delegation in Tel Aviv has conveyed our position to the Israeli Government. This is not a bilateral question between Israel and Norway, but one of interest for all those working for peace and stability in the Middle East,” he wrote.

“As Chair of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, involving both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Norway has played a major role on the Middle East Peace Process and in support of the Palestinian population.

The EU stands in full solidarity with Norway, an invaluable partner in our efforts to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region.”