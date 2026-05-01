US to close flagship Gaza mission as Hamas tightens grip and Trump plan stalls, report says

A U.S. military-run center near Gaza that critics say failed in its mission to monitor the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and boost aid flows to besieged Palestinians is set to be shut by the Trump administration , sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The closing of the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Israel would mark the latest blow to President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, already undermined by repeated Israeli attacks since the October truce and a refusal by Hamas to lay down its arms.

2 View gallery The Civil-Military Coordination Center ( Photo: Ariel Schalit/ AP )

Diplomats and officials said the move, which has not been previously reported, underscores the difficulties facing U.S. efforts to oversee the truce and coordinate on aid, as Israel seizes more Gaza territory and Hamas firms its grip in areas under its control.

The move could also add to unease among Washington's allies, whom Trump encouraged to deploy personnel to the CMCC and commit funds for his Gaza rebuilding plan, effectively on hold since the U.S. launched its joint war with Israel against Iran.

Trump-led Board of Peace declines to comment on CMCC's future

According to seven diplomats familiar with CMCC operations, the U.S.-led center will soon be shut and its aid and monitoring responsibilities handed to a U.S.-commanded international security mission that is meant to deploy to Gaza.

U.S. officials have privately described the move as an overhaul, but diplomats said it would in effect shutter the center once the International Stabilization Force (ISF) takes over.

A diplomat briefed on the U.S. plan said that the number of U.S. troops working at the revamped ISF would drop to 40 from around 190. The U.S. would seek to replace those troops with civilian staff from other countries, the diplomats said. All of them spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: IMAGO )

Diplomats say the CMCC lacked authority to enforce the ceasefire or ensure aid, making it unclear whether folding it into the ISF would have much practical effect on the ground.

An official with Trump's so-called Board of Peace , set up to oversee Gaza policy, declined to comment on the CMCC's future but said the center plays a "critical role in ensuring aid deliveries and coordinating efforts" and advancing Trump's plan.

The White House and the U.S. military's Middle East command both referred requests for comment to the Board of Peace.

Once the CMCC is folded into the ISF, the center is expected to be rebranded as the International Gaza Support Center, two of the sources said. It would likely be led by U.S. Major General Jasper Jeffers, the White House-appointed ISF commander.

The ISF was supposed to deploy immediately to Gaza to establish control and maintain security. But that has yet to happen, with only a handful of countries having so far pledged troops, and none of them committed to security roles.

Washington has said U.S. troops would not deploy to Gaza.