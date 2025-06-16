Netanyahu: 'Israeli Air Force controls the skies over Tehran'; Iran brags of killing civilians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tel Nof Airbase on Monday alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, praising the military’s operations against Iran and declaring a strategic shift in the regional balance of power.

"In the name of the people and the State of Israel—you are doing incredible things, simply incredible," Netanyahu told air force personnel. "Our air force not only defends Israel’s skies, it now controls the skies over Tehran. This is a tremendous achievement, a game-changer."

4 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Tel Nof Airbase ( Photo: GPO )

Netanyahu said Israel is striking regime targets “precisely and decisively,” focusing on threats to its future. He contrasted the campaign with Iran’s, accusing Tehran of “deliberately targeting civilians—children, women, families.” The prime minister said Israel was warning Tehran’s residents to evacuate before strikes and emphasized two strategic objectives: “Eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat.”

“This is a campaign for victory, and that victory is built on incredible people like you,” Netanyahu said. “The entire nation salutes you, and many around the world are watching you with admiration. It’s a fundamental part of the hope for the victory we will achieve. Continue going forward all the way.”

4 View gallery Airstrike in Shaharan ( Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS )

Defense Minister Katz said the decision to strike Iran had not been taken lightly but was made with full confidence in the air force. “We knew that when the moment of truth came, we could rely on you,” he said. “You are the spearhead delivering results.”

IDF chief Zamir also praised the performance of both air and ground forces in the campaign, noting their effectiveness.

4 View gallery Airstrike in Shaharan ( Photo: AFP )

Meanwhile, Iran’s new Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Mohammad Pakpour, warned that even if Israeli strikes stopped, Iranian operations would continue. “We will carry out our mission to the end,” he said. He claimed Israeli losses were greater than reported and that one targeted building had housed 70 people. “We’ve destroyed critical areas in Israel, and we’ll press on with our response to Israeli aggression.”

Israeli airstrikes continued across Iran, with dozens of new attacks reported. According to Lebanon’s Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen network, Iranian air defenses intercepted hostile targets over Tabriz and in Khuzestan province.

4 View gallery Airstrike in Iran's Ahvaz province

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported an Israeli strike on a fire station in Musian, Ilam province, near the Iraqi border—the second such attack on the site, which reportedly caused damage to the station and emergency vehicles.

Explosions were also reported in Mashhad province in northeastern Iran, more than 2,300 kilometers from Israel.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effire Defrin said Monday that Israeli intelligence had identified several trucks transporting weapons—including surface-to-air missile launchers—moving from western Iran toward Tehran. The air force quickly intercepted and destroyed the convoy.

Israeli Air Force strikes several trucks transporting weapons—including surface-to-air missile launchers—moving from western Iran toward Tehran ( Video: IDF )

As hostilities continue, the Kremlin said Russia remains willing to mediate between Israel and Iran. A previous proposal by Moscow to store Iranian uranium on Russian soil is still on the table, though “the outbreak of hostilities has complicated the situation,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Separately, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, that Ankara is prepared to act as a mediator in nuclear negotiations, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.