IDF raids Hezbollah strongholds from Mount Dov, operates special mountain unit

Forces from the Heharim Brigade, including the special mountain infantry Alpinist Unit, carried out targeted raids in dense terrain within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force compounds

Forces from the 810th Heharim (Mountain) Regional Brigade, including the special mountain infantry Alpinist Unit, have been conducting targeted raids from the Har Dov area into dense terrain in southern Lebanon over the last week. These operations, under the command of the 210th Division, aim to strike Hezbollah's terror infrastructure and prevent its entrenchment in the area.
So far, the brigade has carried out several focused raids on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force compounds, which were used by terrorists to launch terror activities. Alongside the Alpinists, the forces also include the 9204th Infantry Battalion and the 8130th Armored Battalion of the HeHarim Brigade. They have successfully located and destroyed weapons caches, surveillance equipment and military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah.
2 View gallery

The 9204th Infantry Battalion in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In one abandoned Hezbollah compound, soldiers found a solar panel that had been providing the terrorists with electricity, enabling them to remain there for extended periods. Among the items destroyed were technological devices and additional weaponry. Footage from the site revealed batteries at the entrance and a Star of David imprinted on the ground – likely trampled by the terrorists. "This was a massive complex meant to sustain them for a long time without outside support," said one soldier in a video.
"In the past two weeks, we’ve been operating inside Lebanon to locate and destroy the enemy’s infrastructure and weaponry, which they’ve accumulated over a long period to use against us when the time came," Colonel Liron Appleman, commander of the Heharim Brigade, said. " We prepared for this day, trained our troops, and we’ll do whatever it takes to complete the mission. We will change the security situation here and bring the residents of the north back to their homes quickly and safely."
2 View gallery

IDF forces in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The Alpinist Unit consists of reservists who served in elite infantry units during their regular service. During normal times, regular infantry units patrol the upper Hermon Ridge in the summer, but as winter approaches, only the Alpinists are called up, as they are the only ones trained to operate in the heavy snow.
