IDF chief says Israel will go far to strike anyone who attack it

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addressed recent assassinations and hinted at ongoing operations within the Gaza Strip, stating, "Our message to the entire Middle East this week is clear: Those who attack Israeli civilians or the State of Israel can expect us to go to great lengths, make significant efforts to gather precise intelligence and take actions to strike, kill, and accept risks."
Halevi added, "We have struck in Beirut and we are attacking in Gaza. We will be very strong in defense and then retaliate hard."
"This message is crucial. We cannot achieve this without relying on the fact that we have reservists who are highly motivated, professionally skilled, and deeply committed. The IDF fights excellently, and you fight excellently, but we must have the patience and determination to continue until we achieve our war objectives."
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted British Defense Secretary John Healy today, marking Healy’s first visit to Israel since taking office. According to Gallant’s office, the two discussed strengthening security ties between Israel and the UK and maintaining strategic relationships in various intelligence areas.
"Defense Minister Gallant emphasized to his British counterpart the importance of forming a coalition to defend Israel from Iran and its proxies," the statement read. "He highlighted the necessity of this action for security stability across the Middle East and the world. Gallant detailed ongoing efforts to secure the return of hostages, progress in the campaign to dismantle Hamas, and Israel's actions against Iran and its proxies, with a focus on Hezbollah in Lebanon."