Why Israel isn’t winning the war Hamas started

Many people fail to understand that the international relations front is just as important—if not more so—than the military front for Israel, according to Israeli journalist and analyst Ben-Dror Yemini.

Speaking on ILTV’s Insider , Yemini said that Israel is not winning the war that was launched against it on October 7, although it has had many victories on the battlefield,

“It is not easy to win,” he said. “What we need is another kind of victory.”

Yemini noted that one of the reasons Hamas attacked when it did was to halt the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The fact that this normalization has not progressed in the past 18 months is, in his view, a significant loss. When discussing victory, Yemini emphasized the need for Israel to think in broader, long-term terms.

Joining him on the show was Olga Deutch, vice president of NGO Monitor, who took this idea one step further. She said that while the military threat against Israel is real, it is not existential—Israel can win the war on the battlefield.

“We have a strong army and strong, resilient people who continue to be willing to go out and defend their homeland,” Deutch explained. What poses an existential threat, she argued, is the world’s shifting perception of Israel. This includes not only the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, but also parliamentary resolutions against Israel, decisions by some countries to withhold military aid, the potential prosecution of Israeli leaders in international courts, and whether investors choose to put their money into Israel.

“One of the most horrific battlefields for Israel that is least discussed is the Environmental, Social and Governance standards,” Deutch said. “You cannot even measure how many investments never took place, and all of this is done as part of the political war that is being waged against Israel and the Jewish people.”