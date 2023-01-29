Palestinian worker misidentified as Jerusalem terrorist on Facebook

A Palestinian construction worker found himself in hot water after being misidentified by Facebook users are a terrorist who shot dead seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday.

Fadi Ayesh, a 25-year-old Bethlehem resident, was stunned to see his picture and name on Israeli TV, after being labeled a terrorist by social media users.

Fadi Ayesh

"My in-laws called me and told me the media was reporting about a terrorist named Fadi Ayesh, and they wanted to make sure it wasn't me," he said. "I told them it can't be me. I was having dinner at the time. I talked to my brothers and asked for help, but there was nothing they could do.

"I went on Facebook and published a post about it, clarifying I didn't do anything," he said, reiterating his request to have his photos taken down from Facebook posts accusing him of committing a massacre. "May God have mercy on Shaheeds (martyrs), but it wasn't me."

Palestinians in the West Bank celebrating 'Shaheed' Fadi Ayesh

The terrorist who did carry out the attacks was 21-year-old electrician called Hayyary Al-Qam, from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of At-Tur.

After firing at a crowd of people at the Neve Yaakov synagogue, he attempted to flee the scene in his car, but ran into a police force and was killed in the ensuing firefight.

Hayyary al-Qam

Three people wounded in the attack are still hospitalized: a 24-year-old man in serious but stable condition; 16-year-old teen with moderate wounds; and a 65-year-old woman with injuries to her legs and arms.