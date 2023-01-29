Palestinian worker misidentified as Jerusalem terrorist on Facebook

Fadi Ayesh, 25, takes to social media to clarify he had nothing to do with deadly synagogue shooting after his name and photo appeared on Israeli TV, having been labeled a suspect on social media

Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
A Palestinian construction worker found himself in hot water after being misidentified by Facebook users are a terrorist who shot dead seven people near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Fadi Ayesh, a 25-year-old Bethlehem resident, was stunned to see his picture and name on Israeli TV, after being labeled a terrorist by social media users.
    3 View gallery
    פאדי עאיש    פאדי עאיש
    Fadi Ayesh
    "My in-laws called me and told me the media was reporting about a terrorist named Fadi Ayesh, and they wanted to make sure it wasn't me," he said. "I told them it can't be me. I was having dinner at the time. I talked to my brothers and asked for help, but there was nothing they could do.
    "I went on Facebook and published a post about it, clarifying I didn't do anything," he said, reiterating his request to have his photos taken down from Facebook posts accusing him of committing a massacre. "May God have mercy on Shaheeds (martyrs), but it wasn't me."
    3 View gallery
    פאדי עאיש    פאדי עאיש
    Palestinians in the West Bank celebrating 'Shaheed' Fadi Ayesh
    The terrorist who did carry out the attacks was 21-year-old electrician called Hayyary Al-Qam, from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of At-Tur.
    After firing at a crowd of people at the Neve Yaakov synagogue, he attempted to flee the scene in his car, but ran into a police force and was killed in the ensuing firefight.
    3 View gallery
    עלקם חיירי    עלקם חיירי
    Hayyary al-Qam
    Three people wounded in the attack are still hospitalized: a 24-year-old man in serious but stable condition; 16-year-old teen with moderate wounds; and a 65-year-old woman with injuries to her legs and arms.

    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.