Israel posts 7.4% coronavirus infection rate

Israel on Monday said the national coronavirus infection rate has spiked to 7.4%, much higher than the figures recorded in recent days.

The Health Ministry said 6,706 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after more than 91,000 tests had been conducted.

Coronavirus testing center in Jerusalem ( Photo: AP )

The tally of patients in serious condition remains at record high with 1,044 cases, of whom 251 are ventilated, which is also an all-time-high. In total, 1,715 are being treated for the virus in hospitals, with the rest battling the disease at home.

Another 22 patients passed away on Sunday, bringing the official death toll to 3,671.

In the meantime, 49,897 Israelis on Sunday became the first citizens to receive their second coronavirus vaccine shots. So far, 1,870,652 people received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ichilov Hospital vaccinates its staff with second shot ( Photo: Reuters )

On Sunday, a mass shipment of the Pfizer vaccine landed at Ben Gurion Airport, which will allow the inoculation campaign to pick up pace once again. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week he believes the majority of Israelis will be able to get vaccinated by March.