Watch Gaza civilians, leave Zeitoun to head south, waving white flags

Hundred of resident of the Zeitoun Neighborhood in Gaza were seen leaving their homes, raising white flags and moving towards the southern parts of the Strip.

The military spokesperson in Arabic posted images of the residents and added a message on an additional humanitarian corridor to the one opened in recent days, that would be available for Gazan's wishing to move to the south until 2 pm local time.

