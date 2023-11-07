Watch Gaza civilians, leave Zeitoun to head south, waving white flags

Hundred of resident of the Zeitoun Neighborhood in Gaza were seen leaving their homes, raising white flags and moving towards the southern parts of the Strip.
The military spokesperson in Arabic posted images of the residents and added a message on an additional humanitarian corridor to the one opened in recent days, that would be available for Gazan's wishing to move to the south until 2 pm local time.
"Use this opportunity to go south to the other side of Lake Gaza," he said. "Many are doing so at this time. If you care for yourselves and your loved ones, move south according to our instructions. You can be sure Hamas leaders have already taken care of their own needs."
Israel has for weeks urged Gaza civilians to leave the northern and central areas in the Strip and seek refuge in the South, away from the bombing campaign and the ground war that followed.