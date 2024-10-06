IDF launches renewed offensive on Jabaliya as Hamas attempts to regroup in Gaza

The IDF announced Sunday that Israeli forces stationed at the Philadelphi Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip have redeployed to Jabaliya, following intelligence that Hamas terrorists are attempting to rearm and reorganize in the Palestinian enclave's north.
“Following prior IDF intelligence, an ongoing situational assessment, and IDF activity in the field that all indicated the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as efforts by Hamas to rebuild its operational capabilities in the area, the 162nd Division began operating in the Jabaliya area Sunday overnight,” the military said in a statement.
“The troops of the 401st Brigade and the 460th Brigade have successfully encircled the area and are currently continuing to operate in the area,” it added.
The military added that during the operation “the IAF struck dozens of military targets in order to assist IDF ground troops. Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure sites, terrorist cells, and additional military infrastructure sites.
"This operation to systematically dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the area will continue as long as required in order to achieve its objectives.”
