Trump's impeachment trial opens with reading of charges

U.S. Congress opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday, with House Democrats reading the formal charges from the well of the Senate ahead of the swearing in of all 100 senators as jurors for only the third impeachment trial in American history.
Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, began reading the resolution, "Impeaching Donald John Trump, president of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors."
Trump has branded the impeachment a "hoax," even as new information emerges about his actions toward Ukraine that led to the charges against him.
First published: 20:04 , 01.16.20