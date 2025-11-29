Pro-Palestinian activists storm Manhattan Zara on Black Friday

Cities across Europe saw protests against Israel on Saturday as part of the 'International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.' The annual U.N. observance is held every November 29, the date the U.N. General Assembly approved the 1947 partition plan for the Land of Israel. Two of the largest demonstrations on Saturday took place in Rome and London. Additional rallies were held in Paris, Athens, Lisbon, Dublin and Belfast.
Meanwhile, footage released Saturday night showed dozens of anti-Israel activists in New York City bursting into a Zara store in Manhattan on Friday, during Black Friday, waving Palestinian flags and chanting, 'They are funding genocide,' 'Zara is a genocidal company,' and 'Free Palestine!' One protester told shoppers, 'When you shop, bombs fall.' The New York Post reported that a passerby shouted back at the protesters with an obscenity. About 70 activists entered the store, and four were arrested. Protesters later demonstrated outside Apple and Microsoft stores.
Over the weekend, pro-Palestinian activists also rallied in Italy during a nationwide strike, protesting the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for supporting Israel and for the right-wing coalition’s plan to increase defense spending. A sign in Rome labeled Meloni a 'partner to genocide.' Another sign raised at the demonstration contained an antisemitic message and read, 'Thirsty for blood and money.' The rally in Rome was attended by climate activist Greta Thunberg, who previously joined a flotilla to Gaza and was arrested in Israel, and by Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories. 'As the special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, it is necessary to be here because in Gaza, in Palestine, the Palestinian genocide continues,' Albanese said at the rally.
'Citizens are asking, what can we do?' she added. 'Decent citizens must boycott Israel. Businesses must reduce investments, and the state must impose an arms embargo on Israel and apply sanctions. There must be no room for injustice. This is the moment to defend and restore respect for international law and international justice.'
Reuters reported that about 10,000 protesters attended the pro-Palestinian rally in London on Saturday. Calls were heard during the march to bar Israel from participating in the Eurovision Song Contest.
So far, five countries, the Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia, Iceland and Ireland, have called for Israel to be removed from the competition because of its actions in Gaza. Israel has said it will not withdraw. Leaders of the European Broadcasting Union are expected to meet in Geneva to discuss the issue.
