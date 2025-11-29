Pro-Palestinian activists storm Manhattan Zara on Black Friday

Over the weekend, pro-Palestinian activists also rallied in Italy during a nationwide strike, protesting the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for supporting Israel and for the right-wing coalition’s plan to increase defense spending. A sign in Rome labeled Meloni a 'partner to genocide.' Another sign raised at the demonstration contained an antisemitic message and read, 'Thirsty for blood and money.' The rally in Rome was attended by climate activist

Greta Thunberg

, who previously joined a

flotilla to Gaza