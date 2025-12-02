Ultra-Orthodox parties confident draft-exemption bill will pass despite coalition tensions

officials say they expect wavering lawmakers to fall in line and believe that only three Knesset members will ultimately vote against the bill: Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Minister Sharren Haskel and Ofir Sofer, who has already said he will oppose the current proposal even at the cost of being removed from government.

