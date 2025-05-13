A tempest in a coffee cup: Trump refuses to drink coffee in Saudi Arabia - sparking criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump chose Saudi Arabia for the first official overseas trip of his second term, mirroring the start of his first presidency. The kingdom welcomed him with full ceremonial honors, including a military parade and a personal airport reception by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But footage from the meeting — appearing to show Trump refusing coffee twice — sparked criticism on Saudi social media, with some calling it an insult. Hours later, Saudi media released new footage showing Trump eventually taking a sip.

He finally took a sip: Trump and the coffee controversy in Saudi Arabia

The initial clip came from Trump’s arrival at Riyadh’s international airport. As the president and his delegation, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were served traditional Arabic coffee, Rubio drank immediately, while Trump held his cup during conversation with the crown prince before eventually setting it aside.

A second clip, taken during a formal reception at Al-Yamamah Palace, showed Trump receiving another cup but holding it between his knees without drinking. According to subsequent footage aired on Saudi media, he later took a sip.

Trump has publicly stated in the past that he avoids alcohol, cigarettes, and even coffee — habits influenced by the death of his older brother, Fred, who struggled with alcoholism.

“He was 10 years older than me and always told me, ‘Don’t drink, don’t smoke,’” Trump said in a 2015 interview with Esquire. “I don’t even drink coffee. I avoid these things because he had such a big problem.” Nonetheless, he’s been seen drinking espresso during campaign stops in the past, including at a Cuban restaurant in Miami during his first run for office.

Despite these past statements, the videos quickly sparked backlash online. In Saudi Arabia, as in much of the Arab world, offering and drinking coffee is an integral part of hospitality. One user wrote, “Donald Trump receives a cup of coffee, but just stares at it silently! Trump doesn’t want coffee, he wants money!” Others accused him of ignoring Saudi customs. Still, some defended the president, attributing the gesture to a cultural misunderstanding and suggesting Trump may not be familiar with local traditions.