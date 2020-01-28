China records first virus death in Beijing as toll passes 100

A new strain of virus spreading across China has claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said on Tuesday, as the death toll climbed to 106, the United States warned citizens against trips to the country and financial markets again recoiled.
Tuesday's death toll of 106 was up from 81 the day before. The number of total confirmed cases in China surged to 4,515 as of Monday, from 2,835 the previous day, the National Health Commission said
As concern mounted about the impact of the coronavirus on the world's second-biggest economy, health authorities reported that all but six of the dead were from the central city of Wuhan
First published: 08:40 , 01.28.20