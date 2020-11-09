Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
27C
שב"כ חושף גיוס קטינים על ידי חמאס ברצועת עזה לביצוע פיגועי טרור באיו"ש
Ammunition and equipment found in the home of terror suspect recruited by Hamas
Photo: Shin Bet
Ammunition and equipment found in the home of terror suspect recruited by Hamas

Shin Bet arrests two West Bank Palestinians recruited by Hamas

Security agency says Hamas approached suspects - one of them 16-year-old minor - through the internet and instructed them to gather intelligence and carry out attacks on nearby Israeli settlements in exchange for cash

Yoav Zitun |
Published: 11.09.20 , 17:07
The Shin Bet said on Monday it had arrested two young West Bank Palestinians who were recruited by the Gaza Strip's Hamas organization to carry out acts of terrorism against Israel.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Both suspects, hailing from the village of Beit Ummar near Bethlehem, are set to be indicted for terrorism charges. One of the suspects is only 16 years old.
    שב"כ חושף גיוס קטינים על ידי חמאס ברצועת עזה לביצוע פיגועי טרור באיו"ששב"כ חושף גיוס קטינים על ידי חמאס ברצועת עזה לביצוע פיגועי טרור באיו"ש
    Ammunition and equipment found in the home of terror suspect recruited by Hamas
    (Photo: Shin Bet)
    The terror group, which rules the Palestinian coastal enclave, recruited the suspects through the internet and instructed them to gather intelligence and carry out attacks on nearby Israeli settlements.
    Hamas intended to supply the suspects with funds, weapons and uniforms to execute the operation.
    According to the indictment bill, the Shin Bet claimed the two were recruited by Bilala Karad - an operative in Hamas' cyber unit - and were in contact with their Gaza handlers for months.
    שב"כ חושף גיוס קטינים על ידי חמאס ברצועת עזה לביצוע פיגועי טרור באיו"ששב"כ חושף גיוס קטינים על ידי חמאס ברצועת עזה לביצוע פיגועי טרור באיו"ש
    Hamas cyber unit operative Bilal Karadi
    (Photo: Shin Bet)
    The Hamas handlers said the organization would claim responsibility for the two's actions.
    During their investigation, the suspects said that they were given instructions to abduct an Israeli from one of the nearby settlements, carry out a shooting attack and gather intelligence on settlements in exchange for cash.
    Suspects surveilled two settlements near their village and relayed photos as well as a map of an IDF assembly area to their handlers. They had also tried to build an explosive device but to no avail.
    The Shin Bet said in a statement that its investigation "has unveiled the scope of Hamas' efforts to enlist minors while completely disregarding their families."
    Talkbacks for this article 0