U.S. calls for 'accountability' in Abu Akleh case as Biden visits Middle East

The United States called on Wednesday for "accountability" over the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, whose killing during an Israeli West Bank raid is expected to be a major issue during President Joe Biden's Middle East visit.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist working for the Al Jazeera network, was shot in the head on May 11 while reporting on an Israeli raid in the town of Jenin in the West Bank.

2 View gallery Shireen Abu Akleh and Joe Biden ( Photo: AP )

Palestinians believe she was killed deliberately by Israeli troops. Israel denies its soldiers shot her on purpose, and say she may have been killed either by errant army fire or a shot fired by a Palestinian gunman.

Washington has so far concluded she was probably hit by an Israeli bullet, but says it has no reason to believe it was intentional. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One with Biden flying to the region, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that position, but said Washington did not consider the case closed.

"The administration, at the president's direction, has been very much engaged in helping try to determine what exactly happened around the tragic circumstances of her death," he said.

"There will have to be efforts made in accountability and making sure that we find a way to conclude this chapter justly. This is someone who was a journalist, an American citizen. The President, the Secretary of State, the entire team grieves for the family," he said.

2 View gallery Shireen Abu Akleh and the bullet that killed her ( Photo: AFP )

He said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had spoken with the family, and invited them to a meeting in Washington.

Palestinian journalists gathered in Gaza City on Wednesday to call for "justice" for Abu Akleh, one of the most prominent journalists covering the conflict.

"As President Biden visits the region for the first time we are here to demand protection for Palestinian journalists and hold the occupation accountable for the assassination of colleague Shireen Abu Akleh," said Mohammad Yassin, chairman of the Forum of Palestinian Journalists.

Yassin said 50 Palestinian journalists had been killed by Israel since 2000.

Israel says Palestinian gunmen were clashing with its forces at the scene of Abu Akleh's death, making it difficult to determine the precise circumstances, but that its troops did not shoot her deliberately.