11 months later: Coca-Cola drinking terrorist from October 7 killed by Israeli forces

The family of the late Gil Ta'asa from Moshav Netiv Ha'Asara was informed on Monday night that IDF and Shin Bet had eliminated Ahmad Fauzi Nasser Muhammad Wadia, the commander of the Nukhba unit who attacked the Moshav with a paraglider, leading up to the massacre.

After the terrorists murdered Ta'asa in front of his children, Wadia was caught on the family's security cameras opening the refrigerator and drinking Coca-Cola right in front of the two injured and bleeding children. This footage is considered one of the most shocking recordings from the massacre and was included in the IDF Spokesperson's "Horror Film."

2 View gallery Gil Ta'asa

Wadia was eliminated in a joint operation by IDF and Shin Bet, during which Air Force fighter jets attacked a compound used by Hamas near the Al-Ahli hospital area in Gaza City. Eight Hamas terrorists, including Wadia, were killed in the attack. Another terrorist, involved in engineering, sniping, and anti-tank combat specialties and responsible for supplying explosives to breach the fence during the terror attack on October 7, was also eliminated.

Gil, a security officer, was killed by Hamas terrorists when he jumped on a grenade to save his two children in a shelter in a community within the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council. His son, Or, went surfing at Zikim Beach on Saturday morning and was also killed during the surprise attack. His wife, Sabine, survived, along with their three other children—Zohar, who was with her that morning, Koren, 13, and Shai, 9, who were with their father.

Later, Koren recounted the events of that morning, explaining that when the events began, his father took the gun but was killed when he jumped on a grenade thrown by the terrorists at the shelter. "We left the shelter and saw two terrorists standing in front of us," he shared. "I tried to open Google Translate to tell the terrorist I wanted to go back to my mother, but instead he logged into Facebook and started recording my father. Then he slapped me on the neck, and I said 'help, help' in English, hoping he would leave me alone and let me go—Shai just stared at our father."

2 View gallery Ahmad Wadia ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Koren shared that eventually when they did not see the terrorists, he told his brother Shai they had to run—they ran until they reached the entrance of their mother's house, who lives nearby. They arrived there wounded and bleeding, and Shai even lost sight in one eye.

Sabine recounted that at the time the terrorists were in the neighboring house, some of them reached the entrance of her home. The decision to open the door for Koren and Shai was made, in fact, after she had already encountered the terrorists earlier. "I heard my boys calling me from outside, and I quickly brought them inside," she said. "They informed me that their father had been killed right in front of them."