Air raid sirens sound throughout southern Israel following launch from Iran

The IDF announced Sunday morning that it "has initiated a wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime military infrastructure across Iran."

The announcement came after air raid sirens sounded throughout southern Israel early Sunday morning following what the IDF announced were missile launches from Iran, sending an entire region into bomb shelters.

The missiles were successfully intercepted, according to the IDF.

Some 45 minutes later, at around 6:15 a.m., residents of the south received the warning of another launch from Iran.

1 View gallery Rocket alert sirens early Sunday morning ( Photo: Tzohar )

Following the attack, the IDF announced that a military exercise will be held in the morning hours in the Golan Heights area.

The IDF said that, as part of the exercise, "there will be a lot of movement of security forces and vehicles in the area, there is no fear of a security incident."

Hours earlier, at about 2:30 a.m., sirens were sounded throughout northern Israel and the Sharon region sending millions to bomb shelters. A missile landed in an open area. One man was injured while running to a protected area, according to Magen David Adom.