Shin Bet foils mass casualty attack, exposes West Bank terror ring

Israel's Shin Bet domestic security services revealed on Monday that they had foiled a terror attack using a large explosive device.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The officials said they had prevented a potential mass casualty event after a two-weeks long joint operation with the IDF to disrupt a terror ring receiving orders from the Gaza Strip.

2 View gallery Explosive device ready for use by terror ring ( Photo: Shin Bet )

Members of the terror cell who were affiliated with Gaza-based terror factions, were arrested during raids on the West Bank.

In the course of the operation, newly enlisted members of the ring were identified, and the explosive device was found. A similar device was detonated in Jerusalem last month, killing two Israelis and wounding others when it exploded near a busy bus stop.

"The intelligence gathered during the operation, revealed the operatives in Gaza who were directing the terror ring," the Shin Bet said.

2 View gallery IDF officer during West Bank raid to apprehend terror suspects ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"Israel regards such terror actions directed from Gaza in the gravest terms, and continues foiling any such threat. Israel h Hamas, as the ruler of the Strip, responsible for any and all terrorism emanating from Gaza," the security agency said.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid commended the security forces for their actions. "Israel's long arm will reach anyone attempting to cause it harm," Lapid said.

After five Palestinians were arrested in overnight raids on the West Bank, security officials said nine others were apprehended in the Jenin refugee camp on Monday.



