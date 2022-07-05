Channels
Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Majority of Israelis don't think elections will break deadlock, survey shows

Almost 60% of respondents say they don't believe upcoming polls would break long-standing political impasse but half of Israelis are eager to cast their ballot nevertheless

Published: 07.05.22, 16:02
A majority of Israelis see a low likelihood that the general election set for November 1 will lead to a stable government, according to a survey published on Tuesday by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the Israel Democracy Institute.
    • According to the Israeli Voice Index for June 2022, 57.5% of respondents said they do not believe the upcoming polls would break the long-standing political impasse.
    2 View gallery
    לפיד, בנט ונתניהו    לפיד, בנט ונתניהו
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Yair Lapid
    (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Ohad Zwigenberg, Reuters)
    Despite most Israelis predicting the instability in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, is here to stay, 51% are satisfied with the snap elections scheduled for November 1 after the coalition collapsed and the Knesset was dissolved last month.
    Along partisan lines, 81% of voters for opposition parties and 29% of voters for coalition parties support holding new elections.
    The results of voter preferences in the upcoming elections don't show a significant shift in party allegiance, at least for the major factions, with 62.5% of Israelis overall saying that they will vote for the same party as in the last election.
    However, there are some shifts in voting patterns within the coalition bloc.
    2 View gallery
    מצביעים בתל אביב    מצביעים בתל אביב
    (Photo: EPA)
    While a large majority of Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beitenu, Blue & White and Meretz supporters say that they will vote the same again outgoing prime minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party does not fare as well. Only 32.5% of people who voted for Yamina in the last election say that they will make the same choice at the ballot box in November.
    Meanwhile, only 41% said that they would vote for Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party again.

    Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
