‘You are isolated and alone’: European diplomat warns Israel of ‘tsunami of sanctions’ after elections

A senior European diplomat, who asked to remain anonymous, warned that anger in Europe toward Israel has reached unprecedented levels.

“There has never been a government anywhere in the world that has caused such serious damage to its country in such a short time. It is simply a destruction of value,” the diplomat said.

( Photo: AFP )

He criticized what he described as a failure to act against settler violence.

“After three years of us talking about settler violence, nothing is happening. And not only is nothing happening, the situation is only getting worse — and settlement construction is also intensifying,” he said.

“It is unclear why Israel is not acting against the violence, which is causing it so much damage,” he added. “It is already obvious. Your prime minister says it is only a handful of people, but everyone knows it is not really just a handful. And if it is a handful, why not arrest them? The great IDF cannot arrest a handful of people? Thousands of Palestinians are being displaced from their homes. Terrible things are happening in the West Bank with the consent of, or a blind eye from, your government. What did you think, that your friends would sit quietly and allow this to happen?”

The senior diplomat continued: “Israel is more isolated than ever. You are alone. You saw it in the steps taken by Britain and 12 other countries against the settlements. The United States did not condemn them. Settler violence is causing you enormous damage. You are losing legitimacy.

“Countries in the European Union did not want to impose sanctions because of the elections in Israel, but the day after the elections they will rush to do so. Expect a tsunami of sanctions. If the current situation continues, Israel is on a sure path to becoming an apartheid state like South Africa.”

The diplomat also warned that what he called Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar’s extreme retaliatory measures against Britain and the Netherlands were provoking anger and would be met with a strong response.

“You do not understand your situation. Our ability to harm you is far greater than your ability to harm us,” he said. “You need us for your security much more than we need you for ours. There are many steps we can take in response. You are isolated, you are small, you are alone.”

He also accused Israel of ingratitude toward Britain, which he said has paid a heavy price for helping defend Israel physically. British pilots shot down about 100 drones during the war, he said, yet Israel did not even consult Britain before announcing sanctions against it.

The diplomat noted that Israel gave one month’s notice that it would close the British Consulate in Jerusalem, which employs about 30 diplomats, a move he said was inconsistent with accepted diplomatic practice.

“Russia, when it closed the British Consulate in St. Petersburg, gave the British four months to prepare,” he said. “Closing a diplomatic mission within a month is an unacceptable step and it will not pass without a response.”

That one-month period is due to end Oct. 8, after which Britain could respond to the move. So far, it has not announced what its response will be. Behind the scenes, the two countries are holding contacts aimed at lowering tensions.

The senior diplomat expressed concern that Israel was taking harsh punitive measures against European countries for domestic political reasons, in an effort to appeal to its political base rather than out of concern for its own security.