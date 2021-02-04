Israeli hospital claims may have cure for COVID-19 - Kan News reports

The Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on Thursday announced it has seen positive results in preliminary trials for a cure for COVID-19 Kan News reported on Thursday.

Professor Nadir Arber from the Integrated Cancer prevention Center at Ichilov tested a medication he has been developing, on patients in moderate and serious condition suffering from the virus with a 95% positive result.

Of the 30 patients that were given the drug, 29 showed a marked improvement within two days and were released from hospital three to five days later.

One patient also recovered from coronavirus but her recovery took a few days longer.

The hospital will now appeal to the Helsinki Committee in the Health Ministry for permission to extend the trial.