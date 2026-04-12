Iran signals little interest in ceasefire, expert says

“I think what we're looking at right now is a moment of pause that the president is trying to allow for cooler heads to prevail,” Schanzer said. “In other words, the Hormuz crisis has obviously jolted US markets. It's jolted the price of oil and the price of natural gas… I think there is an attempt here to try to figure out whether we can get to some point of stasis as it relates to international trade and energy. But I am getting a sense right now from the Islamic Republic that they're not interested in allowing for cooler heads to prevail.”