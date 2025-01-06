Minute-by-minute: Chilling details of deadly West Bank attack

Three Israelis, including a police officer and two women , were killed, and 11 others injured in a terror attack Monday morning near the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, close to the settlement of Kedumim in the West Bank.

The attackers, traveling in a car, opened fire on passing vehicles and buses along Highway 55 before fleeing toward Nablus.

The attack in Al-Funduq ( Video: Shomron Regional Council )

9:10 a.m. : A vehicle carrying three assailants arrives from the west on Highway 55 in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq. The attackers make a U-turn and wait in the car as other vehicles pass.

9:11 a.m. : The vehicle aligns with the traffic flow, positioning itself for the attack.

9:12 a.m. : The assailants exit the car and begin shooting at passing vehicles. Rachel Cohen and Aliza Reiss are shot at point-blank range from multiple directions and killed. The attackers also open fire on Elad Winkelstein’s vehicle. Winkelstein, traveling with his son, returns fire and attempts to flee with his child.

9:13 a.m. : The attackers fire at two buses passing through the area. One of the buses is bulletproof, mitigating casualties.

9:14 a.m. : A bystander, Ammi Barber, opens fire at the attackers but is unable to neutralize them.

9:15 a.m. : The assailants re-enter their vehicle and flee along Highway 55 toward Nablus.

2 View gallery Aliza Reiss, Rachel Cohen, Elad Winkelstein

The IDF has launched a manhunt, sealing off nearby villages and conducting intelligence operations to locate the suspects and their accomplices. At least two of the assailants are known to Israeli security forces and are believed to be linked to Jenin and Qabatiya in the northern West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting with defense officials, approving measures to apprehend the attackers and enhance security in the region. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the scene, vowing to capture those responsible. "The clock is ticking for these terrorists," Halevi said, pledging to implement measures to bypass the village and improve road safety.

Of the injured, a bus driver in severe condition and five others, including two elderly women with moderate injuries, were transported to hospitals in Kfar Saba and Petah Tikva.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Winkelstein’s son was in the car when his father was fatally shot by terrorists. Winkelstein had managed to fire two shots before being killed. He resided in the northern kibbutz of Ein Hanatziv with his wife and two children. A Karnei Shomron native, he used to serve as Kedumim's military security coordinator.

2 View gallery The scene of the attack ( Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP )

Cohen and Reiss, both Kedumim residents, were deeply involved in their community. Cohen, a retired school counselor, is survived by her husband and five daughters. Her daughter Naomi described her as "a joyful and giving person, God-fearing and a beloved grandmother. She was our go-to for everything—a loving mother and wife." Naomi highlighted her mother’s dedication to helping young people and her unwavering positivity.

Reiss, who worked as a school counselor in the settlement of Karnei Shomron, was set to celebrate her 70th birthday next week. Her son Yair called her "larger than life," praising her determination and resilience. "At 40, she went to university, and nothing stopped her. She was among the founders of Kedumim and thought of others above all else," Yair said.