Israeli delegation for talks to return after Hamas attempt to 'sabotage' negotiations

Hamas announced on Friday that it had "responded positively" to a U.S.-brokered proposal to release kidnapped IDF soldier Edan Alexander , a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, along with the bodies of four other hostages who also hold dual citizenship.

The terror group added that it was "ready to begin negotiations for a comprehensive agreement, including the deal's second phase," and called for Israel to be "held accountable for fully implementing its commitments."

2 View gallery Protests calling for release of hostages ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff worked with mediators to propose a deal centered on releasing three to five living hostages and several bodies in exchange for a 50-day cease-fire, during which negotiations would continue for the next phase of the agreement.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a security assessment on Friday with ministers and top defense officials to discuss the ongoing negotiations. Israel has also accepted the framework proposed by Witkoff but is demanding an increase in the number of living hostages to be released.

Netanyahu's office later responded to Hamas’ announcement claiming it had agreed to release captive soldier Edan Alexander and four other deceased hostages, saying, “While Israel accepted the Witkoff framework, Hamas remains entrenched in its refusal and hasn’t moved an inch. Meanwhile, it continues to employ manipulations and psychological warfare.”

The Israeli negotiation team for the cease-fire deal with Hamas is set to return from Doha to Israel following Hamas' words. Israeli officials accused Hamas of attempting to drive a wedge between Israel and the United States, claiming the terror group’s announcement about releasing hostages amounted to “cheap manipulation.”

Jerusalem has effectively presented a counterproposal seeking more hostages' release, in addition to the bodies. The U.S. has insisted that Alexander be among those freed. Talks have not yet begun on the number of Palestinian prisoners who would be released in exchange for each hostage, making it unclear whether Hamas' announcement represents a major breakthrough. However, it does signal some progress.

Sources who recently spoke with Witkoff described his commitment to the hostage issue as "very deep" and said it stems from "a Jewish, almost mystical place." According to them, "His heart is in this and he'll do everything he can to bring the hostages home."

2 View gallery Steve Witkoff and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf, GPO )

The first phase of the hostage deal officially ended on March 1. Since then, the cease-fire has continued without Hamas releasing any additional captives, while the terror group has strengthened its position under relative calm. This is despite Netanyahu's repeated assertion that "there will be no cease-fire without the release of our hostages."

Some 59 hostages remain in Gaza, 24 of whom are officially classified as alive. Israel has conducted limited strikes in response to what it deems cease-fire violations and has also halted all humanitarian aid to Gaza in an effort to pressure Hamas.

It additionally cut electricity supplies to water desalination facilities in the Strip, a move security officials warned could endanger the hostages. Several families of captives have already petitioned Israel’s Supreme Court against the measure.