IDF operates in heart of Jabaliya, Hezbollah missiles injure two on northern border

IDF forces operating in the Jabaliya refugee camp of the city in the northern Gaza Strip report intense fighting and significant resistance from Hamas against their advancement in the area, adding that clashes in the perimeter could be the fiercest they have encountered since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7.

In the last 24 hours, the combat soldiers in Jabaliya have received backup, with the IDF’s 98th Division deepening its operational control in the area. The 7th Brigade, which led the initial push on Jabaliya, is now fighting in the heart of the city.

Soldiers from the unit alongside paratroopers have discovered dozens of long-range rocket launchers aimed at central Israel, including some located Friday morning. A weapons storage facility was found about ten meters from a shelter complex from which the civilian population had been evacuated.

The fighting in Jabaliya mainly takes place in the refugee camp’s narrow alleys. The military reported that after three days of fighting in the area, the entire civilian population has been evacuated, and only Hamas terrorists remain in the camp. The terrorists’ resistance is manifested in numerous anti-tank launches targeting military positions. So far in the operation, the forces have captured 40 prisoners who were taken for further questioning.

"Hamas had completely controlled Jabaliya until we arrived during the last few days; the local market was active. We did not maneuver into the city's refugee camp during the initial operation," the IDF said in a statement. "We don't have unusual ammunition constraints; there are limitations and management of munitions for a prolonged war, and so far, we estimate we have killed about 200 terrorists."

Meanwhile, escalations on Israel’s northern border increased on Friday after an alleged Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon’s Sidon region eliminated senior Hezbollah commander Hussein Mahadi, according to a report by Qatari TV network Al-Hadath.

Following Mahadi’s death, the terror group retaliated with intense missile volleys that included 75 missiles according to IDF estimations, aimed at northern Israel, following which the Merom HaGalil Regional Council reported that two people received minor injuries as a result of munitions landing in the area.