Teacher at elite central Israel high school arrested for alleged rape of 12-year-old student

Tel Aviv police detain the suspect, a Lod resident in his 20s, following an investigation into off-campus contact with the minor, with a court hearing scheduled to extend his detention

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A high school math teacher at an elite school in central Israel has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old student, police said Thursday.
The suspect, a resident of the central city of Lod in his 20s, was detained Wednesday evening following a dynamic, days-long investigation into alleged sexual offenses.
מעצר המורה בחשד לביצוע עבירות המיןמעצר המורה בחשד לביצוע עבירות המין
The arrest of the teacher
(Photo: Israel Police)
The suspect teaches at a prestigious high school in Gush Dan, the densely populated metropolitan area that encompasses Tel Aviv and its surrounding suburbs. According to investigators, the contact between the teacher and the young student took place outside of school hours.
Following his arrest, the teacher was taken to a local police station for interrogation. Authorities are scheduled to bring him before a court, where police will request an extension of his detention as the investigation continues.
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