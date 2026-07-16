Teacher at elite central Israel high school arrested for alleged rape of 12-year-old student

A high school math teacher at an elite school in central Israel has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old student, police said Thursday.

A high school math teacher at an elite school in central Israel has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old student, police said Thursday.

A high school math teacher at an elite school in central Israel has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 12-year-old student, police said Thursday.

The suspect, a resident of the central city of Lod in his 20s, was detained Wednesday evening following a dynamic, days-long investigation into alleged sexual offenses.

The suspect, a resident of the central city of Lod in his 20s, was detained Wednesday evening following a dynamic, days-long investigation into alleged sexual offenses.

The suspect, a resident of the central city of Lod in his 20s, was detained Wednesday evening following a dynamic, days-long investigation into alleged sexual offenses.