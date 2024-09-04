Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Denmark

Since the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 and the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Thunberg has used her large following on social media platforms to encourage protests against Israel, and in various cases she has been documented identifying with the Palestinians and

calling to "crush Zionism."

On October 20, 2023, less than two weeks after the murderous terrorist attack, she took

a picture with some of her friends waving signs with Palestinian flags and herself holding a sign that read "Stand With Gaza."