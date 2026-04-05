Neot Hovav industrial zone hit for third time in Iran war

Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly Sunday afternoon in Be’er Sheva and surrounding areas after missiles were fired from Iran, with one strike again hitting the Neot Hovav industrial zone for the third time in a week.
Israeli fire and rescue services said there were no reports of injuries and no indication of a hazardous materials incident. Minor damage was caused by the blast in the industrial area.
According to authorities, the first missile exploded near the industrial zone, outside a structure, causing damage from shrapnel within a factory area. A second missile launched from Iran was intercepted.
Emergency crews, including firefighters, police and bomb disposal units, were operating at the scene and conducting searches for additional debris or interceptor fragments across the Negev. No casualties were reported.
The Neot Hovav Regional Council said the two incidents had concluded, with one impact in an open area and the other interception, adding that there were no injuries or hazardous material concerns.
The latest strike follows a similar incident early Saturday, when a direct hit was recorded in the same industrial zone. Eight firefighting teams were deployed to contain a blaze at the scene, and authorities ruled out any dangerous materials leak. No injuries were reported.
The most significant strike occurred last week, when a missile fired from Iran hit an “Adama” chemical plant in the area, causing extensive damage. Six people were lightly wounded in that incident.
Initial warnings at the time raised concerns over a potential hazardous materials leak, and workers were instructed to shelter in place. Dozens of firefighting teams worked for hours to bring the fire under control.