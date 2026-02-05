Israeli brothers arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran for crypto payments

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court cleared for publication, subject to a gag order on parts of the case, that the two suspects, residents of Beitar Illit and Modi’in Illit, were arrested following intelligence received last month indicating they had spied for Iranian intelligence operatives. According to the suspicion, the Iranian handlers reached the brothers through “phishing” messages sent on Telegram.

