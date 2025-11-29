'Worse than the Nazis': British doctor praising Oct. 7, incited against Jews, suspended

Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, a doctor in Britain’s National Health Service, has been suspended as investigators examine a series of antisemitic remarks and expressions of support for terror that she posted online.

Aladwan, a surgical and orthopedic trainee and trauma specialist, is accused of publishing hateful content on social media aimed at Israel and at British Jews. She was suspended from her job for 15 months.

1 View gallery Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan

Aladwan was summoned to a hearing before a medical tribunal after concerns were raised about her fitness to practice medicine because of her online activity. According to the allegations, she posted a series of messages on X in which she wrote about “Jewish supremacy,” called Israelis “worse than the Nazis” and voiced support for Hamas and the October 7 massacre.

She also wrote that October 7 was a day in which Israel was “humiliated,” while Hamas terrorists were described as “oppressed resistance fighters, not terrorists” and as “martyrs.” In another post she wrote, “I would join the Palestinian armed resistance now.” In other messages she refused to condemn Hamas, the Oct. 7 massacre or what she called “resistance to occupation.”

In additional posts, she referred to Britain’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, as a “genocide murderer,” and claimed that media attention after the Yom Kippur attack at a synagogue in Manchester, in which two Jews were killed, was an example of “Jewish supremacy.” “Apparently, the lives of four Jews in Manchester matter more than the lives of 53 Muslims in Gaza,” she wrote at the time. “This is racism and Jewish supremacy. This is Western civilization.”

In other posts, Aladwan said the Holocaust was a “fabricated victim narrative,” claimed that “Zionism” aligns with “Nazism,” and described the Jewish people as “the most despicable people” on Earth.