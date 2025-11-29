'Worse than the Nazis': British doctor praising Oct. 7, incited against Jews, suspended

UK regulators suspended Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan for 15 months while probing antisemitic and pro-terror social media posts, including praise for Hamas, claims of ‘Jewish supremacy’ and remarks calling the Holocaust a ‘fabricated narrative’

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, a doctor in Britain’s National Health Service, has been suspended as investigators examine a series of antisemitic remarks and expressions of support for terror that she posted online.
Aladwan, a surgical and orthopedic trainee and trauma specialist, is accused of publishing hateful content on social media aimed at Israel and at British Jews. She was suspended from her job for 15 months.
1 View gallery
ד"ר רחמה אלאדוואן, רופאה בריטית הושעתה מעבודתה בשל תמיכה בטרורד"ר רחמה אלאדוואן, רופאה בריטית הושעתה מעבודתה בשל תמיכה בטרור
Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan
Aladwan was summoned to a hearing before a medical tribunal after concerns were raised about her fitness to practice medicine because of her online activity. According to the allegations, she posted a series of messages on X in which she wrote about “Jewish supremacy,” called Israelis “worse than the Nazis” and voiced support for Hamas and the October 7 massacre.
She also wrote that October 7 was a day in which Israel was “humiliated,” while Hamas terrorists were described as “oppressed resistance fighters, not terrorists” and as “martyrs.” In another post she wrote, “I would join the Palestinian armed resistance now.” In other messages she refused to condemn Hamas, the Oct. 7 massacre or what she called “resistance to occupation.”
In additional posts, she referred to Britain’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, as a “genocide murderer,” and claimed that media attention after the Yom Kippur attack at a synagogue in Manchester, in which two Jews were killed, was an example of “Jewish supremacy.” “Apparently, the lives of four Jews in Manchester matter more than the lives of 53 Muslims in Gaza,” she wrote at the time. “This is racism and Jewish supremacy. This is Western civilization.”
In other posts, Aladwan said the Holocaust was a “fabricated victim narrative,” claimed that “Zionism” aligns with “Nazism,” and described the Jewish people as “the most despicable people” on Earth.
According to the Jewish Chronicle, Britain’s General Medical Council referred the matter to a doctors’ tribunal after receiving more than 200 complaints from members of the public and Jewish organizations in the UK.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""