Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
27C
IDF forces on West Bank

Gunmen open fire on Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Palestinian Islamic Jihad takes responsibility for the attack including firebombing and shooting at IDF position, as well as another shooting incident at around the same time nearby

i24NEWS |
Published: 09.28.22, 09:13
Israeli forces came under fire by Palestinian terrorists in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, with none reported wounded.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Rioters threw rocks and improvised explosives at Israeli soldiers as gunmen opened fire on their positions, according to Israeli media reports, near the West Bank village of Asira al-Shamaliya, near Nablus.
    2 View gallery
    תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות    תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות
    IDF forces on West Bank
    ((Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit))
    The Palestinian Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the attack, as well as another shooting incident at around the same time at the Jaba checkpoint nearby, although the Israeli military said this was the same attack. The perpetrators managed to withdraw safely, the Palestinian terrorist organization said.
    Israeli forces have increased West Bank operations in recent months to root out members of the organization, and the attacks come amid heightened tensions during the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which kicks off a series of holidays over the following weeks.
    Israeli authorities have arrested at least 14 people in Jerusalem since Sunday, when the holiday began, after they clashed with police in protest of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount, or Al-Aqsa mosque.
    Several locked themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday night, and fired firecrackers at police the next morning ahead of Jewish visitors coming to the site.
    2 View gallery
    עימותים בהר הבית    עימותים בהר הבית
    Police troops on Temple Mount
    “Those rioters and lawbreakers from Temple Mount and east Jerusalem are expected to be arrested in the coming days,” Israel Police said.
    Talkbacks for this article 0