Gunmen open fire on Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Israeli forces came under fire by Palestinian terrorists in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, with none reported wounded.

Israeli forces came under fire by Palestinian terrorists in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, with none reported wounded.

Israeli forces came under fire by Palestinian terrorists in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, with none reported wounded.

Rioters threw rocks and improvised explosives at Israeli soldiers as gunmen opened fire on their positions, according to Israeli media reports, near the West Bank village of Asira al-Shamaliya, near Nablus.

Rioters threw rocks and improvised explosives at Israeli soldiers as gunmen opened fire on their positions, according to Israeli media reports, near the West Bank village of Asira al-Shamaliya, near Nablus.

Rioters threw rocks and improvised explosives at Israeli soldiers as gunmen opened fire on their positions, according to Israeli media reports, near the West Bank village of Asira al-Shamaliya, near Nablus.