Israel's next IDF chief of staff: Eyal Zamir

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have selected Eyal Zamir, a retired major general and director general of the Defense Ministry, to be the next IDFchief of staff.

His appointment still requires the approval of the advisory committee for senior appointments - the Grunis Committee - and the official and final approval of the government. Assuming he passes successfully, Zamir - who was previously identified as the leading candidate for the position - is expected to take office on March 6, upon the resignation of outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. In doing so, Zamir will be the first chief of staff to come from the Armored Corps since David (Dado) Elazar in the 1970s.

Zamir, 59, has been considered the leading candidate to succeed Halevi due to his experience, authority and professionalism, and mainly due to his views that opposed a small army. He is also considered a leading candidate by Netanyahu.

2 View gallery Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, director general of the Defense Ministry, will be the next IDF Chief of Staff ( Photo: Spokesperson and Public Relations Division at the Ministry of Defense )

At the 2021 Deputy Chief of Staff exchange ceremony, Zamir sounded a warning, stating that "in the face of a multi-threat campaign, the IDF needs a critical mass of quality and quantity." Senior political figures said of his candidacy that "Zamir is the leading candidate for the position of the next Chief of Staff. He is accepted by the top brass of the country, and the right man to bring about healing to the army after the October 7 debacle."

Zamir, the former deputy chief of staff, is also considered very popular with many army officers. He has been involved in force building over the past year and has had excellent relations with the Americans. Since the beginning of the Iron Swords war, Zamir has been involved in an unprecedented purchase of weapons from the United States, including purchase deals for fighter jets and armaments, and also in increasing local production in Israel in the defense industries. As soon as he takes office, he will face major challenges: the immediate appointment of a deputy chief of staff, and a new commander of the Southern Command to replace Major General Yaron Finkelman, who retired.

2 View gallery ail zmir braion im sher habitchon litpakid harmatecha"le haba 49 / 5,000 Eyal Zamir in an interview with the Minister of Defense for the pos ( Photo: Ariel Hermoni, Ministry of Defense )

Zamir served in the IDF for 38 years in a variety of senior combat and command positions, including commander of the Southern Command and commander of the Ga'ash Division. In his last position in the army, which he held between 2018 and 2021, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff under Aviv Kochavi. During this period, he coordinated the headquarters' work to implement the multi-year Tnufa (Momentum) plan, and managed all military assistance to the civilian sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and during Operation Guardian of the Walls in 2021.

Before becoming Deputy Chief of Staff, Zamir served as Commander of the Southern Command and as the Prime Minister's Military Secretary. Before that, he was also IDF Ground Forces Chief.

Outgoing Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said this evening: "I congratulate Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir on his election as the 24th Chief of Staff of the IDF. I have known Eyal for many years, and I am confident that he will lead the IDF forward in light of the expected challenges, and I wish him great success. In the coming weeks, we will complete a professional and high-quality transfer of command of the IDF."

The candidates were interviewed by Defense Minister Israel Katz, and at the end of the week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The prime minister planned to announce the appointment of Chief of Staff before his departure for the United States, which is Sunday morning.