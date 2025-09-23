Israeli women’s leader: world condemnation won’t stop us

The fact that Israel is taking bold action against terrorism around the world is refreshing — at least to some Israelis, such as Malkah Fleisher, co-founder of the Jewish Women’s Security Group in Judea, B’yadaim Shelanu.
On ILTV Insider last week, she said: “The fact that Netanyahu is finally taking action, like shocking action, like unprecedented action, is very refreshing for the Israeli people. And I think it's really sending a message.”
Fleisher noted that while the world is condemning Israel, this is nothing new.
“For the last 40 years the world has squeezed us into this corner in which we feel we can't respond to terror threats,” she said. “Now we're finally responding to terror threats. And, yeah, it's very messy. We made ourselves a horrible bed, and now we have to clean it up, and I'm glad that we're finally doing it. You know, if we were sitting here worrying about condemnation, we would never get anything done. We would never have responded to Hamas, we would never have responded to Lebanon, we would never have responded to Syria, and we certainly wouldn't have responded to Iran.”
