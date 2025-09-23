Israeli women’s leader: world condemnation won’t stop us

“For the last 40 years the world has squeezed us into this corner in which we feel we can't respond to terror threats,” she said. “Now we're finally responding to terror threats. And, yeah, it's very messy. We made ourselves a horrible bed, and now we have to clean it up, and I'm glad that we're finally doing it. You know, if we were sitting here worrying about condemnation, we would never get anything done. We would never have responded to Hamas, we would never have responded to Lebanon, we would never have responded to Syria, and we certainly wouldn't have responded to Iran.”