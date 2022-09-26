Channels
Amos Hochstein

Lebanon expects written offer on maritime border agreement with Israel within days

U.S. embassy official in Beirut says Hochstein continuing 'his robust engagement to bring the maritime boundary discussions to a close' with gaps narrowing; deal can diffuse tensions from Hezbollah threats against Israel

Reuters |
Published: 09.26.22, 21:08
Lebanon expects a written offer from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein concerning the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel by the end of the week, Lebanon's presidency tweeted on Monday.
    • Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab met with Hochstein last week during a visit to New York and briefed President Michel Aoun on the outcome, the presidency added.
    Amos Hochstein
    (Photo: AFP / DALATI AND NOHRA)
    A U.S. embassy official said that Hochstein was continuing "his robust engagement to bring the maritime boundary discussions to a close".
    "We continue to narrow the gaps between the parties and believe a lasting compromise is possible," the official said.
    Flags of Israel and Lebanon
    (Photo: shutterstock)
    Hochstein has been shuttling between Lebanon and Israel - enemy states with a history of conflict - in a bid to forge a compromise over the maritime boundary that would allow both to explore for offshore energy reserves.
    A deal could defuse a potential source of conflict between Israel and the heavily armed, Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has warned against any Israeli exploration and extraction in the disputed waters.
