Lebanon expects written offer on maritime border agreement with Israel within days

Lebanon expects a written offer from U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein concerning the demarcation of a maritime border with Israel by the end of the week, Lebanon's presidency tweeted on Monday.

Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab met with Hochstein last week during a visit to New York and briefed President Michel Aoun on the outcome, the presidency added.

A U.S. embassy official said that Hochstein was continuing "his robust engagement to bring the maritime boundary discussions to a close".

"We continue to narrow the gaps between the parties and believe a lasting compromise is possible," the official said.

Hochstein has been shuttling between Lebanon and Israel - enemy states with a history of conflict - in a bid to forge a compromise over the maritime boundary that would allow both to explore for offshore energy reserves.