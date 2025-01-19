IDF readies for release of Palestinian prisoners back to West Bank

The IDF on Sunday made ready for the expected release of about 50 terrorists into the West Bank as part of the hostage deal signed with Hamas. The military's focus is on bolstering forces along roads and in settlements across the area. Efforts will also be made to prevent celebratory marches by the freed terrorists in Palestinian cities and refugee camps.
Police and Border Police forces have begun transporting prisoners set to be released into a central collection point within Ofer Prison. According to officials, over 1,500 prison personnel will take part in the operation.
The prisoners will be transported in Israeli buses with blacked-out windows from Ofer Prison to the center of Ramallah, a short drive away. From there, each will continue to their respective villages and cities. Some 12 of the 90 prisoners estimated to be set free will be sent to East Jerusalem.
Last week it was reported that the IDF's activities in the West Bank are expected to shift in the coming weeks. IDF Central Command plans to increase operational actions and adopt a more aggressive approach, particularly in the northern West Bank. Reinforcements, including from the Egoz Unit, are expected to be deployed from the Gaza Strip and other locations.
The northern West Bank will be reorganized between the Ephraim and Menashe Brigades to enhance offensive capabilities and increase the continuity and pace of operations. IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth approved relatively lax operational freedom to brigade commanders in the area.
Another region where the IDF has recently operated is an area near the Jordan Valley encompassing the villages of Tammun, Tubas and Tayasir. The IDF conducted airstrikes against terrorist cells in the area, with special forces conducting operations in the region for several days. Security officials claimed these operations have brought some change to the region.
Security sources highlighted that the situation in the West Bank is different from that before October 7, 2023. A security official stressed that forces will act firmly against any attempt by freed terrorists to establish terrorist infrastructure in the heart of the West Bank.
"We’ll identify any attempted gatherings and act against any suspected terrorist activity. The gloves are off. We’re operating from the air and the ground. There's a shift in how we think about the area," the official said.
Palestinian security forces recently operating in the Jenin refugee camp are deeply concerned about the prisoners' release and the public's response.
The legitimacy of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the northern West Bank has been eroded during the operation, raising fears that Hamas will gain influence in the area, being seen as the one who secured the prisoners' release.
The forces are deploying reinforcements in Palestinian city centers to maintain public order. They plan to allow limited celebrations — permitting festivities in homes or villages but preventing armed parades in the streets and the display of Hamas and Islamic Jihad flags.
Abbas' associates are running an awareness campaign online, aiming to frame the prisoners' release as coming at a high cost due to the destruction in Gaza. Last week, a few dozen Palestinians gathered in Ramallah's Al-Manara Square to celebrate the deal but were confronted and dispersed by security forces.