Greek-operated Patriot system downs Iranian missiles over Saudi Arabia

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said a Patriot air defense system, operated by Greek personnel, intercepted missiles aimed at oil refineries in Saudi Arabia. He did not specify the exact location of the targets. Greece has stationed a U.S.-made Patriot battery in Saudi Arabia since 2021 under a bilateral agreement designed to help protect the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said a Patriot air defense system, operated by Greek personnel, intercepted missiles aimed at oil refineries in Saudi Arabia. He did not specify the exact location of the targets. Greece has stationed a U.S.-made Patriot battery in Saudi Arabia since 2021 under a bilateral agreement designed to help protect the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said a Patriot air defense system, operated by Greek personnel, intercepted missiles aimed at oil refineries in Saudi Arabia. He did not specify the exact location of the targets. Greece has stationed a U.S.-made Patriot battery in Saudi Arabia since 2021 under a bilateral agreement designed to help protect the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.