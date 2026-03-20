Greek-operated Patriot system downs Iranian missiles over Saudi Arabia

Greek-operated Patriot battery intercepts Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Saudi oil infrastructure; first operational use by Greek personnel since deployment in 2021 under bilateral defense agreement

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A Greek-operated air defense system deployed in Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Iran on Thursday, Greece’s defense minister said.
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עשן מיתמר לאחר תקיפה איראנית בסעודיהעשן מיתמר לאחר תקיפה איראנית בסעודיה
Smoke rises following an Iranian strike in Saudi Arabia
(Photo: Stringer/Reuters)
Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said a Patriot air defense system, operated by Greek personnel, intercepted missiles aimed at oil refineries in Saudi Arabia. He did not specify the exact location of the targets. Greece has stationed a U.S.-made Patriot battery in Saudi Arabia since 2021 under a bilateral agreement designed to help protect the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.
Thursday’s interception marked the first time Greek personnel have actively operated the system in a real-world scenario, a Greek defense ministry official told Reuters. Several countries have recently stepped up support for Gulf states amid Iranian attacks launched in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. France has assisted the United Arab Emirates under a longstanding defense agreement, while Australia has announced plans to deploy a surveillance aircraft and missiles to strengthen Emirati defenses.
Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said a ballistic missile targeting the Red Sea port city of Yanbu, home to a major oil refinery, had been intercepted. It was not immediately clear whether that missile was among those intercepted by the Greek-operated system.
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