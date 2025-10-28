In a deeply emotional week for Israel, five former hostages — Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, and Bar Kuperstein — have finally been released from the hospital and returned home after more than two years of brutal captivity in Gaza.

Their release marks a rare moment of collective relief in a country still grappling with the scars of October 7. ILTV Correspondent India Naftali joined ILTV to discuss the significance of their release, the nation’s reaction, and what the country is learning about the men’s physical and emotional condition as they begin the long road to recovery.

HOSTAGES RETURN HOME

ILTV: Walk us through the significance of this moment. It’s such a big moment for all five of these former hostages to come home after more than two years of torturous captivity. What are we learning about their condition, and how is Israel reacting to their return?

Naftali: The hostages who were released from the hospital just yesterday were Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, and Bar Kuperstein. One thing that really touched me personally was something Eitan Mor’s father said as he left the hospital with his family. Before leaving, he said, “When we leave the returning hostages’ ward, it will close — and I pray that it will never open again.”

ILTV: So this ward was actually the place where all released hostages received immediate, intensive medical care and treatment, right?

Naftali: Yes, it was opened exclusively for them. That’s exactly why his father said he hopes it never reopens. And hopefully — God willing — this will mark the end of such suffering. Many of these former hostages are now beginning to open up about their captivity in Gaza and the horrors they endured.

ILTV: What kinds of transformative experiences have they described? What have we learned so far?