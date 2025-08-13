US detains worker from Israel’s top cyber defense agency for questioning

An employee of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, operating under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, was briefly detained for questioning during a professional conference in the United States, where he was representing the state, Ynet learned on Wednesday.
After his questioning, he returned to his hotel and flew back to Israel two days later. Israeli officials downplayed the incident, saying it carried “no political implications” and was resolved quickly. The reasons for the questioning remain unclear but may relate to the employee’s conduct.
In response to media inquiries, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement clarifying the situation. “A state employee who traveled to the U.S. for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay,” the statement read. “The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.”