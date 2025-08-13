US detains worker from Israel’s top cyber defense agency for questioning

Prime Minister's Office says incident resolved quickly, ending with brief questioning of National Cyber Directorate staffer before his release and return to Israel

Itamar Eichner|
An employee of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, operating under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, was briefly detained for questioning during a professional conference in the United States, where he was representing the state, Ynet learned on Wednesday.
After his questioning, he returned to his hotel and flew back to Israel two days later. Israeli officials downplayed the incident, saying it carried “no political implications” and was resolved quickly. The reasons for the questioning remain unclear but may relate to the employee’s conduct.
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה נתניהו במסיבת עיתונאיםראש הממשלה נתניהו במסיבת עיתונאים
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
2 View gallery
האקרים פורצים למחשביםהאקרים פורצים למחשבים
(Photo: Shutterstock)
In response to media inquiries, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement clarifying the situation. “A state employee who traveled to the U.S. for professional matters was questioned by American authorities during his stay,” the statement read. “The employee, who does not hold a diplomatic visa, was not arrested and returned to Israel as scheduled.”
