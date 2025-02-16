Undercover officers raid wedding in Tayibe and arrest suspects who attacked police

Border Police tactical brigade operatives from the Israel Border Police and Yasam - Israel Police Special Patrol Unit, along with Central District detectives, arrested at a wedding in Tayibe three gunmen on suspicion of shooting attacks and who attacked police officers. Watch the footage from the helmet cameras and drone:
The detectives and undercover officers entered the event hall in the town in central Israel and raided the wedding, where they located five pistols and an M-16 rifle. The weapons were confiscated and the forces took control of the suspects and arrested them. The operation was also attended by fighters from the Sharon Special Operations Division and the Inbar Special Operations Division of the Border Guard, who operated alongside the undercover officers from the tactical brigade and detectives from the Taiba station.
"Border Guard fighters are working vigorously against serious crime, while activating special units and all necessary measures to protect Israeli citizens," the police said.