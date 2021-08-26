Bennett meet with U.S. President delayed

The meeting of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. President Joe Biden was delayed, the Prime Minister's office said on Thursday.

The delay was said to be due to the deadly bombing in Kabul where there were at least two explosions in the area of the airport amid a huge and chaotic evacuation effort from Afghanistan on Thursday, the Pentagon said.





Civilians and U.S. service members were reported to be among the casualties of what was described as a "complex attack."

Officials traveling with the prime minister said they were preparing for a later meeting originally scheduled for Thursday morning but delayed until later in the day, U.S. and Israeli officials said, while Biden held consultations with top aides on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The two leaders are expected to discuss primarily the threat posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and its belligerent policies in the Middle East.

In an interview to the New York Times published on Thursday Bennett said he opposed the intention of the Biden administration to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal and said he would propose a plan to deal with Iran that would include a regional coalition of Mid-East nations that will work in cooperation with the United States.

IDF Airforce chief General Amikam Norkin returned on Thursday from a three day visit to the U.S. where he met with Senior American military leaders to discuss regional issues.