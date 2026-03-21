Rishon Lezion kindergarten takes heavy damage from Iranian cluster munition

An Iranian cluster-style missile struck a kindergarten in the central city of Rishon Lezion on Saturday morning, causing heavy damage but no immediate reports of injuries, as air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, warning of incoming fire.

Authorities said the barrage included several projectiles launched from Iran, including a cluster munition, which is internationally banned. Initial reports indicated impacts at three sites in Rishon Lezion, including the kindergarten.

Iranian missile fragments crash in Rishon Lezion, causing property damage

Shelter-in-place orders were issued for the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, Ashdod, the Shphela lowlands and parts of the West Bank.

Rescue and Home Front Command teams were dispatched to the impact sites, while fire and rescue services said crews were en route to multiple reported scenes. The military also urged the public to avoid gathering near impact areas.

5 View gallery Kindergarten in Rishon Lezion hit by internationally banned Iranian cluster munition ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

5 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Turgeman )

The Magen David Adom emergency service said there were no immediate reports of casualties.