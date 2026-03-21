Rishon Lezion kindergarten takes heavy damage from Iranian cluster munition

Rescue teams dispatched to at least 3 impact sites across central city; no immediate reports of casualties

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An Iranian cluster-style missile struck a kindergarten in the central city of Rishon Lezion on Saturday morning, causing heavy damage but no immediate reports of injuries, as air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, warning of incoming fire.
Authorities said the barrage included several projectiles launched from Iran, including a cluster munition, which is internationally banned. Initial reports indicated impacts at three sites in Rishon Lezion, including the kindergarten.
Iranian missile fragments crash in Rishon Lezion, causing property damage
Shelter-in-place orders were issued for the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, Ashdod, the Shphela lowlands and parts of the West Bank.
Rescue and Home Front Command teams were dispatched to the impact sites, while fire and rescue services said crews were en route to multiple reported scenes. The military also urged the public to avoid gathering near impact areas.
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נפילת רסיס בראשון לציוןנפילת רסיס בראשון לציון
Kindergarten in Rishon Lezion hit by internationally banned Iranian cluster munition
(Photo: Meir Turgeman)
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נפילת רסיס בגן ילדים בראשון לציוןנפילת רסיס בגן ילדים בראשון לציון
(Photo: Meir Turgeman)
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נפילת רסיס בגן ילדים בראשון לציוןנפילת רסיס בגן ילדים בראשון לציון
(Photo: Meir Turgeman)
5 View gallery
נפילת רסיס בגן ילדים בראשון לציוןנפילת רסיס בגן ילדים בראשון לציון
(Photo: Meir Turgeman)
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ללא קרדיט ממאיר תורג'מן ללא קרדיט ממאיר תורג'מן
(Photo: Meir Turgeman)
The Magen David Adom emergency service said there were no immediate reports of casualties.
At the same time, Iranian media reported that air defense systems were activated in Tehran.
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