Three children injured after Houthi missile lands in West Bank

For the first time since Israel's launch of Operation Rising Lion against Iran’s nuclear program, a missile launched from Yemen triggered air raid sirens in the Jerusalem area on Friday evening.
According to the IDF, the missile was fired by Yemen’s Houthis and was detected heading toward Israeli territory. “The details are under review,” the military said.
Sirens were heard at 7:32 p.m. in the Jerusalem and West Bank areas. Later, the IDF said the missile exploded in the Hebron area and that no interceptors were launched. The incident remains under investigation.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the missile landed in the village of Sa'ir near Hebron and that three children were injured by shrapnel.
The launch came just hours after the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels issued a statement condemning Israel’s recent strike on Iran and expressing support for what they called the Islamic Republic’s “legitimate” right to defend itself. The terror group described the Israeli operation as a “brutal attack” and voiced support not only for Iran’s retaliation but also for its continued pursuit of a nuclear program.