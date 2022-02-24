Germany offers Poland help with refugees from Ukraine

Germany will offer support to Poland and other countries in eastern Europe facing an influx of refugees after Russia invaded Ukraine, and is prepared for all scenarios, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.

Prior to the invasion, German media cited estimates that between 200,000 and a million Ukrainians could flee to the European Union in a war. Poland is ready to accept migrants and has prepared hospitals and a train to transport Ukrainians wounded in the assault, its government said.

2 צפייה בגלריה Traffic jams while civilians flee Ukraine capital Kyiv as Russians launch invasion on Thursday ( Photo: EPA )

Germany had been in touch with the Polish government and the European Commission, Faeser told journalists.

She said no major refugee movement had been seen in neighboring countries or in the direction of Germany, adding that Poland had not asked yet for additional support to accommodate refugees.

Germany was talking to the European Council on whether to trigger a law that would offer Ukrainians an unbureaucratic way to receive temporary protection in the European Union, she said.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities called on the federal government to involve them in accommodating Ukrainian refugees, adding that Germany must prepare quickly.

2 צפייה בגלריה A woman carrying her suitcase seeks shelter in Kyiv's underground as she attempts to flee the city on Thursday ( Photo: AFP )

"This can't just happen when the people are here. And above all, they won't stay for only three weeks," the association's general manager Gerd Landsberg told the Stuttgarter Zeitung.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey told news outlet rbb 24 that the German capital was preparing for the arrival of refugees.